Choreo LLC Acquires 2,678 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $558.81. The stock had a trading volume of 356,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $559.26. The stock has a market cap of $482.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.