Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $139.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $141.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

