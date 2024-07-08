Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $13,250,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $15,975,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 373,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

