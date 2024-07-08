Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($13.94).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,008.50 ($12.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 967.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 978.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

