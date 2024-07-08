Citigroup Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 830 ($10.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.35) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792 ($10.02).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 677.50 ($8.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 691.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 645.75. The company has a market cap of £127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 744.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.17).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($242,587.74). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

