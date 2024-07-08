Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.04).

LON NWG opened at GBX 331.96 ($4.20) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.63. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 332 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($609.37). In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($609.37). Also, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

