Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 811,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,111,000 after buying an additional 443,969 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 38,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.