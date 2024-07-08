Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 327.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 297,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

