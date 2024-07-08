Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -18.18 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million N/A -$40.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vaxcyte and Clarus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

