Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $557.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $559.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

