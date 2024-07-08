Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CWAN opened at $19.02 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

