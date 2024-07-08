Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 583.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

LON CBG opened at GBX 477 ($6.03) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 462.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.84 million, a PE ratio of 502.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). Also, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,265 ($2,864.91). Insiders bought 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,570 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

