Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $86.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -164.08 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $1,274,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821,025 shares of company stock worth $66,626,900. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.