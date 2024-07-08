Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.5% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 877,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,831,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
