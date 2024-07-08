Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 5.5% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 877,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,831,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

