CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Albert Soleiman Buys 88 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman acquired 88 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £295.68 ($373.99).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($382.62).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON CMCX traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 332 ($4.20). 244,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,342.50 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.08 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.43) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

