CNB Bank Acquires 488 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $51.48 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.