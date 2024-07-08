CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

