CNB Bank Buys 52 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CNB Bank grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 173.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $855.21 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.44.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.