CNB Bank Buys Shares of 1,024 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

