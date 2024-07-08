CNB Bank Has $162,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CNB Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $263.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

