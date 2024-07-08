CNB Bank Has $46,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $133,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.95 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.