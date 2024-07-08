CNB Bank Invests $34,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $661,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $438.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

