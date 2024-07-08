CNB Bank Invests $34,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $535,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

