CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $255.00 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

