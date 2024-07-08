CNB Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

