CNB Bank Sells 645 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641,010 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $49,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NFG stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

