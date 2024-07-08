CNB Bank Sells 97 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $136.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.