CNB Bank Takes $36,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

