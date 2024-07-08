CNB Bank Takes Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN remained flat at $55.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,662. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.95%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Articles

