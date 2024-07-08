CNB Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CNB Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

