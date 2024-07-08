CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,145. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

