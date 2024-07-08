Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

COLM opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

