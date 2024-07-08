Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Commercial Metals worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 215,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 157,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.