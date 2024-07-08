Comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lifezone Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.80 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Lifezone Metals has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lifezone Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

