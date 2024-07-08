Comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics $1.06 million 172.80 -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.44 TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.92 -$7.35 million N/A N/A

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and TC Biopharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

