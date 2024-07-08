Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Raised by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

