Contrasting MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $605.60 million 1.78 $80.16 million ($0.08) -131.98 City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.10 -$2.68 million ($0.28) -17.46

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 4.70% 9.66% 1.76% City Office REIT -2.24% -0.60% -0.26%

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. MFA Financial pays out -1,749.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MFA Financial and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Summary

MFA Financial beats City Office REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

