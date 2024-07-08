Contrasting SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84% Third Coast Bancshares 11.64% 8.46% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SR Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.52 million 3.27 N/A N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $274.75 million 1.00 $33.40 million $2.03 9.94

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

