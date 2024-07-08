Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Copart worth $120,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 891,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

