Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

