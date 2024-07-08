Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 766,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

