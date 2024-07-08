Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 6.8% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 420,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 677,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.