Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.71. 166,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 769,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $900.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 191.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

