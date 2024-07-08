Craig Hallum Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Hold

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,025 shares of company stock worth $3,496,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 1,629.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

