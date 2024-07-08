Critical Contrast: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.14%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Titan Medical.

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.26 $6.95 million $0.05 0.80 BrainsWay $31.78 million 3.04 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -64.44

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A 142.97% 88.73% BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

