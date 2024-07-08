Critical Survey: HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cencora has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cencora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cencora 0.67% 268.67% 4.13% HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cencora and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cencora and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cencora 0 3 6 0 2.67 HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cencora currently has a consensus target price of $235.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Cencora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than HWH International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cencora and HWH International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cencora $638.56 million 69.55 $1.75 billion $9.14 24.36 HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Summary

Cencora beats HWH International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

