CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

