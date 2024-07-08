Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $92,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 739,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,880. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

