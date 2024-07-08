CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,078. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

