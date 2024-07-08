Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 50,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 692,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.